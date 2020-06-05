Register
12:30 GMT05 June 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June

    0 10
    • A man tries to toe away a car in a safe zone as the other car catches fire in a local parking garage on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
    • A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    • Police detain a woman during a protest over George Floyd's death in New York, 1 June 2020
    • SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020.
    • A child jumps into the water at Melgaco bay, southwest of the Marajo island, in Para state, Brazil, on May 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    • A woman carries food for her cattle past storks standing atop of one of the largest disposal sites in northeast India at the Boragaon area of Guwahati on June 4, 2020.
    • U.S. President Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protestors in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020.
    • A giraffe is seen in front of the Sydney Opera House at Taronga Zoo Sydney as it re-opens to the public amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions following an extended closure in Sydney, Australia, June 1, 2020.
    • Migrants dry their clothes aboard a tourist boat some 20 kilometers from Malta, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. More than 400 migrants are living aboard pleasure cruise vessels, bobbing in the sea off Malta, many of them for weeks now. Rescued from human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats in several operations in the central Mediterranean since late April, the migrants, along with the Maltese government, are waiting for European Union countries to offer to take them.
    • A worshipper visits the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow which has reopened amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions, 2 June 2020
    • People are protesting in New York City over the death of African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis. 2 June 2020
    • Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during its outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020.
    • Kenyan photographer and art director Barbara Minishi (L) takes pictures of her room mate and fashion stylist Wambui Thimba (R) wearing a creation by a Kenyan fashion designer on the rooftop of their apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 1, 2020.
    • A relative of a suspected COVID-19 victim carries a cross during the burial at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery, one of the largest in Latin America, in the southern outskirts of Lima on May 30, 2020.
    • Bolshoi Theatre principal dancer, Ekaterina Shipulina, performs during an online concert as part of the 20th Cherry Forest festival at the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, 30 May 2020
    • A lion in the 'Taigan' safari park in Crimea
    • A woman sunbathes at Greenwich Park, south east London on June 2, 2020 following a further relaxation of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules.
    • Children run down a street past an informational mural warning people about the dangers of the new coronavirus, in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
    A man tries to toe away a car in a safe zone as the other car catches fire in a local parking garage on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
    What a turbulent week it has been! While the world has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions and people were preparing to see their lives going back to normal, the US has been hit by massive nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

    Although coronavirus restrictions have been gradually eased down in many countries, the pandemic remains a serious threat to a great number of people, forcing us to adjust our lives to new norms of social distancing and travel.

    For the United States, which remains at the top of the list regarding the number of COVID-19 cases (as of 5 June, it has confirmed 1,872,660 coronavirus cases, with more than 108,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University), this week has become a real challenge following the start of nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in police detention in Minneapolis on 25 May.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to reflect on the past week. 

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, India, Brazil, Elon Musk, SpaceX Falcon 9, police brutality, protests, Minneapolis, United States, COVID-19, photos
