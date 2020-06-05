This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June

Although coronavirus restrictions have been gradually eased down in many countries, the pandemic remains a serious threat to a great number of people, forcing us to adjust our lives to new norms of social distancing and travel.
For the United States, which remains at the top of the list regarding the number of COVID-19 cases (as of 5 June, it has confirmed 1,872,660 coronavirus cases, with more than 108,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University), this week has become a real challenge following the start of nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in police detention in Minneapolis on 25 May.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to reflect on the past week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)