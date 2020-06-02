Boots on the Ground: DC Quells George Floyd Riots With Massive Security Deployment

Mass demonstrations across the United States erupted against police brutality and racism on 25 May, after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting.

The Trump administration has vowed to mobilise federal resources throughout the United States to put an end to the ongoing unrest and violent protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Security forces deployed in Washington DC in overwhelming numbers appear to be on track to stifle the revolt in the US capital, outmanoeuvring and overpowering the radical minority that for three consecutive nights has highjacked protests against racial discrimination and brutality in the name of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody on 25 May.

Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that a two-day curfew has been imposed in the city starting on Monday evening. Military forces have also cordoned off areas engulfed by the previous day's riots.

The states of California, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and the District of Columbia have already mobilised National Guard troops to disperse protesters and help local law enforcement officers ensure security. Several Democratic governors, however, have pushed back against Trump's threat to deploy the military.

Mass protests broke out after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.