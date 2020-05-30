Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy

There is a belief that all men are crazy about blonde women but it may be no more than a stereotype because dark-haired women are also very charming and intelligent. There are so many brunettes not only among models and actresses but also among prominent athletes, astronauts and scholars. In other words, blondes and brunettes can be equally beautiful and gifted.
It is interesting that in Russia there is an unofficial holiday, Brunettes' Day, which is marked on 28 May. This date is believed to have been chosen in response to Blondes' Day which has been celebrated on 31 May since 2006.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the top 30 brunettes who have definitely won the hearts and minds of millions of men across the world.
