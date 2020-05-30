Register
30 May 2020
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy

    • American actress and model Megan Fox, a cast member in Jennifer's Body, arrives at a fan event for the film in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009.
    • Russian model Irina Shayk presents a creation for Versace's Women's Spring Summer 2020 collection in Milan on September 20, 2019.
    • Mexican actress Salma Hayek poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Carol at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southeastern France, on May 17, 2015.
    • In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Lupita Nyong’o accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for 12 Years a Slave during the Oscars in Los Angeles.
    • Russian singer Alsou performs at the Kremlin Palace on 8 March 2019
    • Vivien Leigh as Anna Karenina in the film of the same name directed by Julien Duvivier (1948)
    • Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Russian actress Yulia Snigir on the red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival on 1 September 2019
    • Spanish actress Penelope Cruz on the red carpet before the premiere of Wasp Network at the 76th Venice Film festival
    • Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on March 9, 2019.
    • Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet during the 72nd International Film Festival in Cannes
    • Russian actress Paulina Andreyeva during the closing ceremony of the 39th Moscow Film Festival
    • U.S. burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese reveals a giant Wonderbra, to celebrate a new collection of lingerie she designed which was inspired by her love of the burlesque scene and 1940's glamour, in central London, Tuesday Sept. 23 2008.
    • Lily Collins arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    • Actress Angelina Jolie poses for photographers on arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Maleficent Mistress of Evil' in central London on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
    • Actress Elizabeth Taylor in The Last Time I Saw Paris
    • Chinese actress Fan Bingbing poses as she arrives on May 11, 2018 for the screening of the film Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv) at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
    • In this May 25, 2011 file photo, actress Halle Berry attends The Fragrance Foundation's 2011 FiFi Awards at The Tent at Lincoln Center in New York.
    • Russian actress Ravshana Kurkova during the closing ceremony of the 30th 'Kinotavr' Russian film festival
    • Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    • Model Adriana Lima attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
    • American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    • American actress Mila Kunis arrives for the premiere Of Lionsgate's The Spy Who Dumped Me at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, California on July 25, 2018.
    • French actress Eva Green poses during a photocall for the film The Salvation at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2014.
    • Actress Demi Moore of the film Another Happy Day poses for a portrait during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 24, 2011 in Park City, Utah.
    • Actress Audrey Hepburn in London in 1948
    • Actress Liv Tyler poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Ad Astra' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
    • Italian actress Monica Bellucci arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012 at the Marrakech Congress Palace.
    • Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.
    • Italian movie actress Sophia Loren, at the window of her room in the hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (Four Seasons), in Hamburg, May 21, 1962.
    Sputnik's photo gallery presents a selection of the most stunning dark-haired beauties: actresses, models and singers from all over the globe.

    There is a belief that all men are crazy about blonde women but it may be no more than a stereotype because dark-haired women are also very charming and intelligent. There are so many brunettes not only among models and actresses but also among prominent athletes, astronauts and scholars. In other words, blondes and brunettes can be equally beautiful and gifted.

    It is interesting that in Russia there is an unofficial holiday, Brunettes' Day, which is marked on 28 May. This date is believed to have been chosen in response to Blondes' Day which has been celebrated on 31 May since 2006.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the top 30 brunettes who have definitely won the hearts and minds of millions of men across the world. 

    model, actress
