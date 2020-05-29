https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107945/13/1079451343_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_68306bd28f160389c51cc2b3212953d4.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005291079453029-this-week-in-pictures-23---29-may/
Countries around the world continue to report new cases of the COVID-19 infection, but regardless of the ongoing pandemic, life continues in different parts of our planet.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery shares a compilation of photos, to show the highlights of the past week where you can get a glimpse of what has been going on across the globe during this truly unprecedented time.
From protests in Hong Kong and a passenger plane crash in southern Pakistan in the city of Karachi, to demonstration in Sudan and luxury yachts seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Croatia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)