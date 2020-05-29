Register
29 May 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 May

    • Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade on 24 May 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Facebook post noted the event, which was scheduled to begin at the US Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston and wind its way up the harbour, was hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
    • Police stand guard on a road to deter pro-democracy protesters from blocking throughways in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on 27 May 2020, as the city’s legislature debates a law that bans insulting China's national anthem. Hong Kong police cast a dragnet around the financial hub's legislature on 27 May, firing pepper-ball rounds and arresting hundreds as they stamped down on protests against a bill banning insults to China's national anthem.
    • An orphan plays with her new hula hoop during a food and toy distribution, for approximately 500 orphans in 11 orphanages, launched by the National Muslim COVID-19 Response Committee to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at an orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, on 25 May 2020.
    • A woman has a COVID-19 rapid test done by personnel of the Ministry of Public Health at the 27 de Febrero neighborhood in Santo Domingo, on 25 May 2020. The Dominican Republic has so far reported 15,073 infected people and 460 deaths from the new coronavirus.
    • A woman is seen with an alpaca as Simon Garner leader of the fitness class 'On the Step' leads a 12 hour stepathon for residents in Kennington, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain 23 May 2020.
    • Salt lake Sasyk-Sivash in Crimea
    • Followers of the Layene community leave the beach in front of the Yoff Layene Mosque, at the end of the Islamic festivity of Korite in Dakar, Senegal, on 24 May 2020, Korite marks the end Muslim Holy month of Ramadan.
    • Graduates near their school in the village of Miass in the Chelyabinsk region.
    • Participants in an anti-government rally in Madrid. Opposition representatives oppose quarantine measures and demand the resignation of the government.
    • Service vehicles clear snow to open the road on the mountain crossing between Setesdal and Sirdal, Norway 25 May 2020.
    • Security personnel stand beside the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft which crashed in a residential area days before, in Karachi on 24 May 2020. Ninety-seven people were killed in the 22 May crash and two survived.
    • Archpriest John Kudryavtsev during a visit to a woman infected with coronavirus.
    • People enjoy warm weather at the Winter Canal during mandatory self-isolation amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
    • Peacock during a mating dance in front of a female in the aviary of the Roev Ruchey park in Krasnoyarsk.
    • Actors of theatre company L’Espace des Arts company perform a show for the residents of the retirement home Bois de Menuse, on 26 May 2020 in Chalon-sur-Saone, amid the crisis linked with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • People sunbathe at Sunset Beach with separate areas to respect social distance in La Grande-Motte, in southern France on 26 May 2020, as the nation eases the lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the new coronavirus.
    • A man adjusts a facemask with his face's image printed on it created at a photo studio as other facemasks are hung amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on 23 May 2020.
    • A girl walking with a dog on the Taras Shevchenko embankment in Moscow.
    • Sudanese women lift national flags by burning tyres as they take part in a demonstration on Sixty Street in the capital Khartoum, on 23 May 2020, to commemorate the first anniversary of a deadly crackdown carried out by security forces on Sudanese protesters during a sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital, with a death toll of over a 100.
    • Worker while washing a monument to Peter I on Senate Square in St. Petersburg.
    • Fatih Municipality workers disinfect Suleymaniye Mosque, which is locked down for more than six weeks and will be partly open again for prayers next Friday, during the third day of Eid and the last day of a four-day curfew, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey 26 May 2020.
    • Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US 26 May 2020.
    • Vacationers and a toy seller on the city beach of Alimos in a suburb of Athens.
    • Demonstrators confront with riot police as they try to cross barricades on a road leading to the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon's parliament is holding a legislative session, during a protest against a controversial amnesty draft law, in Beirut Lebanon 28 May 2020.
    • Police officers at the branch of Alfa Bank in the centre of Moscow, where an attacker took several people as a hostage.
    • With the relaxing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, beachgoers enjoy a game of Spikeball on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, US, 23 May 2020.
    • Small luxury yachts are seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, 25 May 2020.
    • Iraqi children play with plastic toy guns as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on 25 May 2020. Muslims around the world began marking a sombre Eid al-Fitr, many under coronavirus lockdown, but lax restrictions offered respite to worshippers in some countries despite fears of skyrocketing infections.
    • Afghan boys travel in the back of a car during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laghman province, Afghanistan 24 May 2020.
    • A boat owned by a fisherman is hit by a wave on a beach in Padang, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia 27 May 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    © AFP 2020 / Sean Rayford / Getty Images
    Countries around the world continue to report new cases of the COVID-19 infection, but regardless of the ongoing pandemic, life continues in different parts of our planet.

    Sputnik's weekly photo gallery shares a compilation of photos, to show the highlights of the past week where you can get a glimpse of what has been going on across the globe during this truly unprecedented time.

    From protests in Hong Kong and a passenger plane crash in southern Pakistan in the city of Karachi, to demonstration in Sudan and luxury yachts seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Croatia.

