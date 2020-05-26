Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/80/1079418003_0:103:1200:778_1200x675_80_0_0_792252e7692bc0b68d80b676f60344a5.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005261079418678-faces-womens-silhouettes--even-fruit-what-images-can-be-seen-in-photos-of-martian-surface/
For almost half a century, people have been dreaming of reaching Mars, sending probes there in order to catch images of the Red Planet. Countless books have been written and films made about it, but even when we watch actual footage from Mars, it remains a mystery that haunts our imagination.
Some objects on the Martian surface are bizarre, while others look like cyclopic constructions or giant sculptures made by modern artists. Human faces, giant spoons, strange canals, and unnaturally round craters - you can find everything there, but no traces of humankind yet. But maybe one day we will be able to fix that and will see all these things with our own eyes!
All comments
Show new comments (0)