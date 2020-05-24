The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views

The Volga River is widely regarded as the national river of Russia as it flows past cities like Tver, Dubna, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazan, as well as Tolyatti, Samara, and Volgograd, before it discharges into the Caspian Sea south of Astrakhan at 28 metres below sea level.
Due to its geographical position, the river has a symbolic meaning in Russian culture and is often referred to as Volga-Matushka (Mother Volga) in Russian literature and folklore.
Residents of the cities, towns, and villages located along the waterway annually pay tribute to the incredible river on 20 May, known as Volga Day.
During the celebration of Volga Day, volunteers clean the banks of the river, conduct educational events like thematic photo exhibitions and presentations of children's drawings, participate in lectures, scientific discussions and seminars, handicraft fairs, as well as game and concert programmes.
