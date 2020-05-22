Register
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May

    • Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    • Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class held at the hospital compound in Nairobi, on 17 May 2020. Coinciding with the morning shift rotation the class, aimed to offer some respite to nurses charged with the management of patients infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, was organised by the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) and the Kenyatta Univesity Teaching, Refferal and Research Hospital in the Kenyan capital.
    • Women take pictures in front of blossoming lilac trees as they visit a botanical garden following the easing of lockdown measures, which were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kiev, Ukraine 18 May 2020.
    • Anglo-Nubian Goats in a private subsidiary farm of the Ust-Labinsky district of the Krasnodar Territory.
    • Children keep safe distancing as they queue at a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg, on 19 May 2020. The charity operates since the beginning of the lockdown in South Africa and provide an average of 800 meals twice a day, breakfast and lunch, to needy residents.
    • Rainbow over residential buildings in Mitino in Moscow.
    • Clashes between protesters against COVID-19 quarantine measures and police in Warsaw.
    • A Palestinian girl has water poured over her head to cool off during a heatwave at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on 19 May 2020. Across the Mediterranean with its tantalising beaches, a record heatwave has hit countries just as they cautiously ease COVID-19 lockdowns, stoking hopes the new season will help fight the virus.
    • Meeting of the 13th aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces military transport aircraft with a group of Russian servicemen who took part in assisting the Italian Republic in the fight against the coronavirus infection at the Chkalovsky military airfield in the Moscow region.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference with representatives of the Dagestan republic.
    • Mountaineers ski to the 'Vallee Blanche' a glacial valley located in the Mont-Blanc massif, from the 'Aiguille du Midi' peak in Chamonix, on 16 May 2020, on the first day of the reopening as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • Women enjoy the sunset on the Mediterranean Sea as many beachgoers blocked out fear of the coronavirus as temperatures hit 38 degrees Celsius in Hadera, Israel, Saturday 16 May 2020. Israel started gradually easing restrictions early May with a decision to open up beaches to the public earlier this week.
    • Colombian Huitoto indigenous people pose wearing face masks, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Leticia, department of Amazonas, Colombia on 20 May 2020.
    • Perm residents at the art object Happiness is just around the corner, flooded as a result of rising water levels in the Kama River.
    • A boy plays cricket on an abandoned railway track during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, 19 May 2020.
    • People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the Covid-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 the in Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    • Graves of people who died in the past 30 days fill a new section of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Manaus, Brazil, Monday, 11 May 2020. The new section was opened last month to cope with a sudden surge in deaths.
    • People in the Andean city of Puno, close to the border with Bolivia, queue outside a Pension Funds Administrator institution to request information about the withdrawal of up to the equivalent of 1,080 US dollars in national currency from their pension funds to alleviate the crisis caused by the confinement in force for two months to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus on 19 May 2020.
    • A municipal worker drives a coronavirus-themed auto-rickshaw in a street of a residential area after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Chennai.
    • Residents watch out from their window in an area near the site of a gun battle between suspected militants and government forces in Srinagar on 19 May 2020. Two Kashmir militants including a key rebel leader were killed in a rare 12-hour gun battle in the main city Srinagar on May 19, officials said, sparking clashes between locals and police.
    • Stella Nyanzi (C), a prominent Ugandan activist and government critic, is arrested by police officers as she organised a protest for more food distribution by the government to people who has been financially struggling by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kampala, on 18 May 2020.
    • Cars move on the third ring road in Moscow.
    • A woman wearing a protective suit talks to a child in a migrant neighbourhood during the start of a general quarantine to force down a surging rate of fresh coronavirus cases in the capital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile 16 May 2020.
    • Muslims pray during the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, while practicing social distancing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia 19 May 2020.
    • Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Santiago, on 18 May 2020. Villagers in the populous commune of El Bosque, in southern Santiago, clashed with the police after protesting the lack of food and work as a result of the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which keeps the Chilean capital in total quarantine.
    • Joggers and walkers make the most of allocated exercise time during the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa 15 May 2020.
    • Young women wearing facemasks and traditional costumes of the Song dynasty and Tang dynasty are seated on a bench in a park next to the East Lake in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on 17 May 2020. Authorities in the pandemic ground zero of Wuhan have ordered mass COVID-19 testing for all 11 million residents after a new cluster of cases emerged over the weekend.
    • An old house during a snowfall in the village of Pedaselga in the Prionezhsky region of Karelia.
    • A resident of Paraisopolis, one of the city's largest slums, takes part in a protest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 18 May 2020, to demand more aid from Sao Paulo's state government during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
    • A lightning storm fills the sky near Manila on 20 May 2020.
    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the globe continues to rise but some countries are already easing restrictions and slowly reopen their economies. To date, more than 5 million people have been infected worldwide, with over 333,000 fatalities.

    Have a look at Sputnik's weekly photo gallery that shares a compilation of photos that highlight the most important and eye-catching events that took place across the world over the past week.

    From sunbathing on Cullercoats Beach and mountaineers skiing at a glacial valley located in the Mont-Blanc to demonstrators clashing with riot police during an anti-lockdown protest or people practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park in New York.

    infection, economies, photographs, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
