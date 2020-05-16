From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/04/1079300442_0:277:3068:2003_1200x675_80_0_0_aff0c986ad44afa15e3798447dc61f7c.jpg
The Russian republic of Altai extends over 92,600 square kilometres, and it is an area where myths and legends mix with reality. The magnificent landscapes of the Altai Mountains, mountain rivers, and glaciers attract tourists, scientists, climbers, writers, poets, artists, and photographers from all over the world.
Take a look at the Altai Republic, long regarded as a land of spiritual and mystical significance. This picturesque region of Russia has over 7,000 lakes, high mountains, including Siberia's highest peak, the 4,506-metre Belukha Mountain. It is here where you can find shadowy forests, gurgling rivers, Dead Lake and the Devil's Finger mountain.
