Register
13:01 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    • A man runs in a field on the first day of the easing of the nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Larnaca, Cyprus, 4 May 2020.
    • Beer is served to customers outside a pub, as the Czech government has lifted more restrictions, allowing restaurants with outdoor areas to re-open in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic, 11 May 2020.
    • Pizza chef Carmelo la Ciura prepares food in the restaurant Tuscolo that reopened today, following weeks of closure due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bonn, Germany, 11 May 2020.
    • Warsaw residents crowdly gather on the bank of the Vistula River to enjoy the warm weather, despite the still uncontrolled pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and the restrictions and recommendations of social distancing, in Warsaw on May 10, 2020.
    • People are seen at a shopping centre as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium 11 May 2020.
    • A man excercises in protective gloves at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, 4 May 2020.
    • People jog or ride along Via dei Fori Imperiali in central Rome on 10 May 2020 during the country's partial lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • People wearing protective face masks wait to enter a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 2020.
    • Children listen to the explanations of teacher Angela Melad on how to wash their hands at the KiGa Hutten kindergarten during the first day back as Switzerland eases the lockdown measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Zurich, Switzerland 11 May 2020.
    • People sitting outside the bar Er Var kiss, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease restrictions during the phase one amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Seville, Spain, 11 May 2020.
    • A police officer asks a woman to put on her protective mask, as the country eases the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, Portugal 4 May 2020.
    • A member exercises at the McFIT Studio fitness centre in Cologne, western Germany, early on 11 May 2020, as the place reopened at midnight after the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. - The 62 McFIT Studios in North Rhine-Westphalia reopened its doors at midnight for all its members and was one of the first fitness centres to reopen in Germany.
    • A woman wears a protective face mask in a store as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 11 May 2020.
    • Sunbathers watch a young man doing a backflip into the water as they lie on the beach in Athen's southern suburb on 9 May 2020, as the nations readies for the reopening of schools and most of shops starting 11 May.
    © REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/84/1079278448_0:182:2918:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_2e7774b030fe8671d2d329019016af68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005121079279291-EuropeansEmbraceFreedomAmidLiftingofCoronavirusRestrictions/

    We all have been missing many things during the quarantines that have been imposed in our countries as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Undoubtedly, walking in parks and meeting up with friends in cafes and pubs are what many people are most eager to do now that restrictions are partially lifted.

    The European countries have started gradually easing restrictions earlier imposed on public movement, gatherings and traffic.

    Although the state of emergency will remain for some time - in France until 10 July, in Italy - through 31 July and in Spain - until 24 May, citizens have been allowed to reopen their small businesses and children are returning to their kindergartens and schools.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how life is getting back to normal in Europe after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

    Tags:
    lockdown, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Greece, Belgium, France, Italy, Europe, pandemic, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook

    More photos

    • Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
      Last update: 13:57 GMT 09.05.2020
      13:57 GMT 09.05.2020

      Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages

      The Victory Day parade is one of the most important holidays in Russia, and the military parade is at its heart - however, this year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay, as people are isolating to curb the outbreak.

      27
    • Last update: 15:58 GMT 08.05.2020
      15:58 GMT 08.05.2020

      Faces of the Great Patriotic War

      While being the bloodiest and darkest period of the 20th century, World War II had a particular impact on the Soviet Union when Nazi Germany decided to launch Operation Barbarossa and invade the USSR.

      33
    • 75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
      Last update: 12:00 GMT 07.05.2020
      12:00 GMT 07.05.2020

      75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945

      On 9 May, Russia is marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

      23
    • The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
      Last update: 13:57 GMT 06.05.2020
      13:57 GMT 06.05.2020

      The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists

      Already by the very first days of the war, photojournalists were at the frontline. After all, you can’t cover the war from afar. Therefore, photojournalists went to the front and worked from the trenches, from tanks on the battlefield, and from bunkers, even from the windows of burning buildings...

      28
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse