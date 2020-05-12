Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/84/1079278448_0:182:2918:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_2e7774b030fe8671d2d329019016af68.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005121079279291-EuropeansEmbraceFreedomAmidLiftingofCoronavirusRestrictions/
We all have been missing many things during the quarantines that have been imposed in our countries as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Undoubtedly, walking in parks and meeting up with friends in cafes and pubs are what many people are most eager to do now that restrictions are partially lifted.
The European countries have started gradually easing restrictions earlier imposed on public movement, gatherings and traffic.
Although the state of emergency will remain for some time - in France until 10 July, in Italy - through 31 July and in Spain - until 24 May, citizens have been allowed to reopen their small businesses and children are returning to their kindergartens and schools.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how life is getting back to normal in Europe after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)