Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/27/1079252737_0:126:3015:1821_1200x675_80_0_0_0ec88a65c062077ce88842f349a15fb2.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005091079254279/
The Victory Day parade is one of the most important holidays in Russia, and the military parade is at its heart - however, this year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay, as people are isolating to curb the outbreak.
The last 75 years have seen numerous parades in Red Square, with Russian servicemen and guests from other countries having the chance to join the ceremony and commemorate all those who fought in World War II, protecting freedom for the whole world. Sputnik has gathered the best photos from those events - from the first parade of the triumphant Soviet forces in June 1945, showing how they've passed this great tradition on to future generations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)