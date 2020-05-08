Faces of the Great Patriotic War

Once referred to as the “Patriotic War” during a radio address in 1941, this period in WWII was subsequently named the Great Patriotic War and has been etched in the hearts of all people born in Russia and other post-Soviet countries.
The overall number of the USSR’s casualties in the war is estimated to have exceeded 27 million. Soviet military casualties alone surpassed 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.
This year, Russia is marking the 75th anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany.
