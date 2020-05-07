75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945

On 2 May 1945, Soviet forces took control of the German capital during the Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation. The operation lasted from 16 April to 8 May 1945.
Overnight from 30 April to 1 May, the victory banner was hoisted above the Reichstag. During the fighting, 125,000 of Berlin's 2 million inhabitants were killed and a large part of the city was destroyed. Of the city's 250,000 buildings, about 30,000 were completely demolished, over 20,000 were partially dismantled, and over 150,000 sustained medium level damage. Over one-third of the city's metro stations were flooded and destroyed, and 225 bridges were demolished by the Nazis.
Fighting with separate groups attempting to break out of Berlin to the west ended on 5 May. On the 8 of May, Nazi forces signed the Act of Military Surrender.
The operation came at a very high cost for the Soviet forces. In the battle for Berlin some 78,291 soldiers were killed and 274,184 others were injured.
