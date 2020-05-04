Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/86/1079188657_0:114:2218:1362_1200x675_80_0_0_22b4faf23099b4cc909bbaf51eac9c8a.jpg
The newly-appointed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first briefing last week.
She is the fourth person to hold this role since Donald Trump became US President in 2017.
Women have been commonplace in politics for a long time now. Female ministers and press secretaries are not rare even in Muslim-majority countries.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see women who were chosen to represent high-ranking men in the US, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Vietnam, Qatar and elsewhere.
