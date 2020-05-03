Register
03 May 2020
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s

    • Technicians of the 586th Fighter Aviation Regiment check a plane before a flight on 30 September 1943
    • Nurse Valya Gribkova evacuates a wounded soldier from the battlefield on 31 October 1944
    • Women make mines at a Moscow plant in 1942
    • Yevgeniya Zhigulenko, pilot in the 46th Taman Guards Night Bomber Aviation Regiment. She was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title on 23 February 1945.
    • Volunteer female snipers on the Second Baltic Front in September 1944
    • Sniper Lyuba Makarova during a gathering of snipers on the Kalinin Front on 30 June 1943
    • Operator and navigator of the 586th Fighter Aviation Regiment work at the headquarters on 31 October 1941
    • Sergeant Liza Terekhova of the 586th Fighter Aviation Regiment checks the ammunition on 31 May 1942
    • Women dig anti-tank ditches in the Donetsk region on 31 August 1941
    • A woman milks a cow in a partisan regiment in Ukraine on 31 July 1943
    • Female signaller on 30 November 1943
    • Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    • Nurses in Leningrad on 31 January 1942
    • Female soldiers write a news bulletin on 31 August 1941
    • A nurse writes a letter to a wounded soldier's relatives. First Baltic Front 31 January 1944
    • Lida Ferapont, a nurse in a partisan regiment, 31 August 1942
    • A female soldier takes part in a battle to liberate Odessa in March 1944
    • Female participants of the compulsory military training program walk along a street in Moscow on 31 August 1941
    • Traffic controller Maria Shalneva on Alexanderplatz in Berlin on 30 April 1945
    • Leonid Beda, a ground-attack squadron commander, who was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title twice, is pictured together with female pilots on 22 May 1945
    Technicians of the 586th Fighter Aviation Regiment check a plane before a flight on 30 September 1943
    Russia is preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany.

    Although the traditional military parade on Red Square in Moscow has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian authorities said that military aviation will fly above the city to mark Victory Day. In the evening, the skies of Moscow will be lit up by traditional fireworks. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see female soldiers and ordinary women who contributed to the victory of the Soviet nation over Nazi Germany in 1945. 

    women, Soviet pilots, Soviet Red Army, Soviet Union, World War II
