https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/94/1079179437_0:110:2956:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_4052b23ab47c7e2e720abacdaf98b333.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005031079180501-Women-at-War-Female-Soldiers-of-the-Soviet-Red-Army-in-the-1940s/
Russia is preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany.
Although the traditional military parade on Red Square in Moscow has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian authorities said that military aviation will fly above the city to mark Victory Day. In the evening, the skies of Moscow will be lit up by traditional fireworks.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see female soldiers and ordinary women who contributed to the victory of the Soviet nation over Nazi Germany in 1945.
All comments
Show new comments (0)