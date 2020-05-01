Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/52/1079155288_0:461:2075:1628_1200x675_80_0_0_aa243ea5a8f04ce196eeed9c13e8b77c.jpg
While this year people have to refrain from mass rallies, the first day of May remains one of the most important holidays worldwide. Mass rallies, protests, and parades become a usual part of every Spring, showing the strength, pride, and joy of people in every country.
Workers in Asia, Europe, America, and other parts of the world held mass rallies on this day during the last century to fight for their rights, and in some countries parades merged with traditional Spring festivals, becoming part of a new holiday, joining the ancient with the modern. Sputnik has collected photos from those parades to show you, how the First of May was and share the joy of people during those glorious events!
