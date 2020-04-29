Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/09/1079130977_0:0:1394:784_1200x675_80_0_0_3829d25bfeb5d19ea63d25cad20c9403.jpg
The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
Artwork paying homage to World War II heroes has been painted on buildings all over Russia in commemoration of Victory Day.
Russia celebrates Victory Day on 9 May — the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany by Soviet forces in 1945. The festivities traditionally include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration and the parade have been postponed this year and are set to take place on 3 September.
