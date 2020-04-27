First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/65/1079106559_0:315:3071:2042_1200x675_80_0_0_a8c6fc14386777876ca6fe33d9635c25.jpg
Ramadan is one of the main pillars of Islam. This month, it is customary to refrain from satisfying one’s passions, to observe purity, to read the Quran, to do good deeds. Muslims around the world in fasting seek to approach God, to demonstrate self-denial and humility.
Life during Ramadan is strictly regulated, but many believers are waiting for this period of abstinence.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan started on 23 April. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim religious organizations conduct it in a special mode, without holding collective prayers in mosques.
