27 April 2020
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic

    • Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak, at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lhokseumawe, in the religiously conservative province of Aceh, Indonesia, Friday 24 April 2020.
    • In this photo taken Saturday 25 April 2020 Ndyeye Fatou, the daughter of Bara Tambedou, wears a patterned face mask as she buys bread for her family on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Dakar, Senegal. This year the family is celebrating Ramadan at home, with prohibitions on public gatherings and a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
    • A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayer on the banks of Dal Lake on the second day of Ramadan during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April 26, 2020.
    • Hyder Ali, the president of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, prays at home with son Zayaan, 18, daughter Jannah, 13, and wife Yasmin, right, after watching a live-streamed congregational service on the first day of Ramadan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Redmond, Washington, US 24 April 2020.
    • Lina Alkabra, 13, writes a countdown to the celebration of Eid, on the first day of Ramadan, which the family usually spends with other relatives, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bellevue, Washington, US 24 April 2020.
    • A Muslim man and a child offer prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jami mosque, in Herat on 26 April 2020.
    • A boy reads the Koran after morning prayers with his family during the holy month of Ramadan, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, 26 April 2020.
    • A Nepalese Muslim man packs food for the families in need, at Jame mosque during the first day of Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday 25 April 2020. Muslims across the world began marking the holy month of Ramadan under unprecedented coronavirus lockdowns. Faithful Muslims normally fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals.
    • A Muslim wearing a protective mask reads the Koran inside Juma Masjid on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Ahmedabad, India 25 April 2020.
    • Palestinian and Arab Israeli men keep a 2-meter distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they pray in a parking lot near the beach in Jaffa, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv after breaking their fast, on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on 25 April 2020.
    • Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    • A woman stands by the fence outside the Imamzadeh Saleh in the Iranian capital Tehran's Shemiran district on 25 April 2020 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as all mosques and places of worship are closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
    • Iraqi demonstrators eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the holy month of Ramadan as anti-government protests continue at Tahrir Square, in Baghdad, Iraq 25 April 2020.
    • Palestinian Musharatis call for Muslims to wake up to have the predawn meal before they start their long-day fast, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip 24 April 2020.
    • An aerial view of deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 24 April 2020. Picture taken through a window.
    • The Mufti of Moscow, the chief imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Ildar Alyautdinov (left), performs prayers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.
    • A family break their fast at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on a rooftop of their home during the curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka 25 April2020
    • Workers prepare traditional sweets for sell during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a shop in Najaf, Iraq, 26 April 2020.
    Ramadan is one of the main pillars of Islam. This month, it is customary to refrain from satisfying one’s passions, to observe purity, to read the Quran, to do good deeds. Muslims around the world in fasting seek to approach God, to demonstrate self-denial and humility.

    Life during Ramadan is strictly regulated, but many believers are waiting for this period of abstinence.

    The Muslim holy month of Ramadan started on 23 April. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Muslim religious organizations conduct it in a special mode, without holding collective prayers in mosques.

    Tags:
    Muslims, Quran, Ramadan
