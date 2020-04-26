From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50

The First Lady's outfits are always a topic of discussion. Although some of them have become memes, Melania’s image is always elegant and consistent with her status.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery dedicating to the incumbent FLOTUS.
On 26 April 2020, Melania Trump celebrates her 50th birthday. She is the wife of the 45th US President Donald Trump and, accordingly, the first lady of the United States of America. She began her career in the fashion world, and also established herself as a designer of watches and jewelry.
The First Lady's outfits are always a topic of discussion. Although some of them have become memes, Melania’s image is always elegant and consistent with her status.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery dedicating to the incumbent FLOTUS.
By clicking the "Post" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your Facebook account data to enable you to comment to the news on our website using this account. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy.
You can withdraw your consent by deleting all your posted comments.
A procedure as trivial as hand washing has become a powerful instrument in staving off the new coronavirus disease. However, sometimes people forget about the importance of keeping one's hands clean and often disregard certain hygiene rules. Thankfully, we have Soviet posters to remind us of that!
Amid the ongoing pandemic, people across the world are fighting the disease, caring for those infected or trying to find a cure, meanwhile, billions are going on about their daily lives, supplying everyone with food, celebrating, building, and helping the world go in the right direction.
Women played a crucial role in the victory in the Great Patriotic War and they remain an integral part of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian servicewomen have also become one of the centrepieces and highlights of the Victory Day parades.
Vladimir Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, was a Russian revolutionary and the leader of the Bolshevik Party and the October Revolution. He was the first leader of the USSR and the government that assumed power at the end of 1917.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)