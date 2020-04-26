Register
    Photo

    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50

    • Real estate tycoon Donald Trump, center, gets scolded by his wife Melania, left, while he embraces model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai, hosted by the real estate development company Nakheel, on Monday, June 23, 2008 in New York.
    • Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    • Donald Trump (R) and his wife Melania depart from the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City.
    • Melania Trump poses for pictures as she arrives at the Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Monday , May 2, 2005.
    • Melania Trump arrives at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Annual Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf-Astoria on April 20, 2005 in New York.
    • Melania Trump and her son Baron attend the Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's 16th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO toy store March 13, 2007 in New York City.
    • Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania pose for photographers as they arrive for the opening night performance of Sweet Charity starring Christina Applegate at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York, Wednesday May 4, 2005. The show is Applegate's Broadway debut.
    • President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.
    • US First Lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at a ceremony where US President Donald Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
    • Spouses of participants in the summit of Heads of State and Heads of Government of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) before the photography ceremony in Brussels.
    • US first lady Melania Trump arrives to receive a Christmas tree during an event at the White House November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L), US President Donald Trump (L), US First Lady Melania Trump (C), Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady's three-day State Visit to the UK.
    • US First Lady Melania Trump (L) walks with Peng Liyuan, wife of China's President Xi Jinping, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. - Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work hard and act fast to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis during talks in Beijing Thursday, warning that time is quickly running out.
    • Brigitte Macron and Lady Melania Trump walk after a tree planting ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018.
    • US First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump applaud during the presidential inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    • US First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids on 6 October, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.
    • Students present flowers to First lady Melania Trump at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Real estate tycoon Donald Trump, center, gets scolded by his wife Melania, left, while he embraces model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai, hosted by the real estate development company Nakheel, on Monday, June 23, 2008 in New York.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/93/1079099331_0:262:1963:1366_1200x675_80_0_0_0bf2991ca96d80b491de46ffc2af2b9e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202004261079100288-Melania-Trump-Turns-50/

    On 26 April 2020, Melania Trump celebrates her 50th birthday. She is the wife of the 45th US President Donald Trump and, accordingly, the first lady of the United States of America. She began her career in the fashion world, and also established herself as a designer of watches and jewelry.

    The First Lady's outfits are always a topic of discussion. Although some of them have become memes, Melania’s image is always elegant and consistent with her status.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery dedicating to the incumbent FLOTUS.

    fashion, anniversary, Melania Trump
