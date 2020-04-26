Relevant Like Never Before: Soviet-Era Posters Promoting Proper Hygiene

Check out Sputnik's photo gallery in which our team has compiled photos of Soviet-era posters calling on people to maintain adequate hygiene in order to stay healthy and prevent certain diseases from spreading.
The simple rules reflected in these posters from decades ago still remain relevant nowadays, especially during the coronavirus pandemic that, according to the WHO, left 2,774,135 people infected globally.
However, pandemic or not, it is always crucial to be mindful of these little tips.
