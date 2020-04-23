Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/45/1079064536_0:139:3010:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_eac916e2bcc155f0b970913f152e276d.jpg
Women played a crucial role in the victory in the Great Patriotic War and they remain an integral part of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian servicewomen have also become one of the centrepieces and highlights of the Victory Day parades.
Victory Day in Russia, celebrating the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany, is just two weeks away. However, the celebrations, including parades and solemn marches, have had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sputnik has compiled a special photo gallery for you ahead of V-Day where you can immerse yourselves in the atmosphere of the 9 May parades and enjoy pictures of Russian servicewomen rehearsing for this solemn event in their hometowns in previous years.
