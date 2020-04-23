Register
23 April 2020
    Photo

    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals

    172
    • Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    • Drummers at a rehearsal in Volgograd.
    • Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Sevastopol.
    • Cadets at Red Square, rehearsing for the parade in 2019.
    • Female cadets from Simferopol.
    • Murmansk preparing for the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
    • The V-Day parade in Moscow.
    • Servicewomen marching in Kazan, Tatarstan.
    • Getting ready to shine on Red Square, 2018.
    • Just before the parade on Red Square in 2019.
    • Marching on Red Square, 2019.
    • Military parade in Saint Petersburg lightened up by servicewomen.
    • Members of Yunarmiya, a military patriotic movement, at the general rehearsal on Red Square.
    • Cadets rehearsing for the parade.
    • The 73rd anniversary of the victory in Saint Petersburg.
    • Servicewomen at the parade in Moscow commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the victory.
    • Cadets at the military parade on Red Square.
    • Servicewomen carrying a standard during a rehearsal at the Alabino military polygon.
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Women played a crucial role in the victory in the Great Patriotic War and they remain an integral part of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian servicewomen have also become one of the centrepieces and highlights of the Victory Day parades.

    Victory Day in Russia, celebrating the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany, is just two weeks away. However, the celebrations, including parades and solemn marches, have had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Sputnik has compiled a special photo gallery for you ahead of V-Day where you can immerse yourselves in the atmosphere of the 9 May parades and enjoy pictures of Russian servicewomen rehearsing for this solemn event in their hometowns in previous years.

    women, Victory Day, Russia
    • From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
      Last update: 12:41 GMT 22.04.2020
      12:41 GMT 22.04.2020

      From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World

      Vladimir Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, was a Russian revolutionary and the leader of the Bolshevik Party and the October Revolution. He was the first leader of the USSR and the government that assumed power at the end of 1917.

      21
    • Last update: 12:00 GMT 20.04.2020
      12:00 GMT 20.04.2020

      Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation

      Amid several-week-long lockdown regimes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cities and towns around the world have become almost deserted, with people only leaving their homes when absolutely necessary.

      COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
      15
    • Last update: 13:32 GMT 19.04.2020
      13:32 GMT 19.04.2020

      Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation

      While researchers from China's Harbin Veterinary Research Institute found out earlier that cats could be infected with coronavirus, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has advised keeping indoors only those cats that are from households with people infected with coronavirus or people who are self-isolating.

      COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
      18
    • Muscovites are throwing an officer into the air as they celebrate Victory Day on 9 May 1945 on Red Square
      Last update: 11:16 GMT 18.04.2020
      11:16 GMT 18.04.2020

      Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow on 9 May 1945

      The German Instrument of Surrender, the legal document which ended World War II in Europe, was signed in Berlin late in the evening on 8 May 1945 by the Oberkommando der Wehrmacht and the Soviet Red Army in the presence of French and US representatives.

      20
