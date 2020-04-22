From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World

Tens of thousands of statues, busts, and monuments to Lenin were erected across the now-defunct Soviet Union and allied nations, then later torn down after the collapse of the USSR in 1991. Many, however, remain with each large Russian town or city usually boasting at least one.
Lenin monuments can be found all over the world, including Cuba, Vietnam, Germany, Northern Ireland, the US, the Netherlands, and Antarctica.
The Soviet Union was a country that existed between 1922 and 1991. It was succeeded by Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
