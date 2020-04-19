Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/87/1079018763_0:84:2730:1620_1200x675_80_0_0_1d27804cdd4db546d440711b68035c4e.jpg
While researchers from China's Harbin Veterinary Research Institute found out earlier that cats could be infected with coronavirus, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has advised keeping indoors only those cats that are from households with people infected with coronavirus or people who are self-isolating.
As nations have been put on lockdown for several weeks or more already and no one knows when the coronavirus pandemic will end, people struggle to entertain themselves while being caged up within their own four walls.
However, some on the Internet contend that our fluffy four-legged friends are suffering the most; given the 24-hour presence of their owners (some may say "slaves"), cats are find it difficult to play tricks around the house.
