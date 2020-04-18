Register
18 April 2020
    Photo

    Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow on 9 May 1945

    • Victory Day celebrations near the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow
    • People celebrate victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945)
    • Muscovites are throwing an officer into the air as they celebrate Victory Day on 9 May 1945 on Red Square
    • Victory Day morning on 9 May 1945 on Red Square
    • Outside the US embassy in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Victory Day celebrations on Red Square in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Victory Day salute in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Crowds on Red Square celebrate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in Great Patriotic War (1941-1945)
    • Women dance during Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • During a meeting with American allies in central Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Victory Day parade on Red Square on 24 June 1945
    • Morning on Red Square on 9 May 1945
    • Pianist Nina Yemelyanova performs on Mayakovsky Square in central Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Cameramen arrive on Red Square during Victory Day celebrations on 9 May 1945
    • Muscovites on Gorky street (now Tverskaya) on 9 May 1945
    • People walk on Red Square during Victory Day celebrations on 9 May 1945
    • Near the US embassy on Mokhovaya street in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    • Photo correspondent Alexander Krasavin on Red Square 9 May 1945
    • Muscovites celebrate Victory Day on Red Square on 9 May 1945
    • Crowds celebrate Victory Day as salute lights up the sky over Red Square in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    Victory Day celebrations near the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow
    The German Instrument of Surrender, the legal document which ended World War II in Europe, was signed in Berlin late in the evening on 8 May 1945 by the Oberkommando der Wehrmacht and the Soviet Red Army in the presence of French and US representatives.

    Alexander Ustinov, who was a photojournalist and a war correspondent during the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945, wrote: 

    "On the night of 9 May 1945, the citizens of Moscow did not sleep. At 2:00 a.m. the radio announced that an important announcement will be made. At 2:10 a.m. Yuri Levitan read the German Instrument of Surrender and the Decree of the USSR Supreme Soviet Presidium on declaring May 9 the Day of a national holiday – the Holiday of Victory. People ran out of their houses onto the streets… and congratulated each other on the long-awaited victory. Banners appeared. More and more people were gathering, they moved towards Red Square. A spontaneous demonstration began. Joyful faces, songs, dances to the accompaniment of an accordion. In the evening a salute was fired: thirty salvos from thousands of guns in honour of the Great Victory." 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to feel the happiness of the Soviet people during Victory Day celebrations 75 years ago.

    photos, Victory Day, Moscow, Russia
