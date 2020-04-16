A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited

The Great Patriotic War was the epitome not only of terrible losses and tragedies, but also of bright moments such as the hope of surviving everything because of everyone pulling together in a time of crisis.
This year, however, it is unclear how the 75th anniversary of Victory Day will be marked due to the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe, but hope remains that Russia and the rest of the world will get through these trying times as they have done in the past.
As the commemoration is just weeks away, Sputnik brings to your attention a selection of colour photographs that reflect the spirit of the time. Make sure not to miss them!
