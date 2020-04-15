Register
14:50 GMT15 April 2020
    Photo

    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow as a regime of self-isolation of city residents has been introduced in the Russian capital due to the spread of the coronavirus.
    Moscow has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia with 14,776 coronavirus cases registered in the capital. Overall, 24,490 cases have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak.

    The Russian capital recently became empty as most citizens are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Moscow's deserted streets are now a phantasmagoric and unbelievable sight, considering the fact that there are over 12.6 million people living in the city. 

    On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The disease has reportedly topped 2,000,000 cases globally and the death toll has surpassed 127,000.

    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    coronavirus, COVID-19, street, Moscow, Russia
    • Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
      Last update: 13:08 GMT 14.04.2020
      13:08 GMT 14.04.2020

      Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe

      As nations have been put on lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding different ways to pass the time during self-isolation. This was the case with Belgian photographer Jolan Deschepper from Ostend, who decided to process photos of his Ethiopian trip because the night club where he normally works has been closed.

      COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
      23
    • Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
      Last update: 14:02 GMT 12.04.2020
      14:02 GMT 12.04.2020

      Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To

      The COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the world, and it would seem that there is no longer any place that the coronavirus has not reached, but there are still some hidden spots left.

      18
    • A woman wearing a face mask touches the graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, 6 April 2020.
      Last update: 13:44 GMT 11.04.2020
      13:44 GMT 11.04.2020

      A Hundred Days of Coronavirus Pandemic That Changed the World

      For more than 3 months the coronavirus outbreak has travelled around the globe. Coronavirus has already been detected in 156 countries, thousands get sick every day, hundreds die, and the end of the pandemic is not yet visible.

      21
    • Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
      Last update: 14:01 GMT 10.04.2020
      14:01 GMT 10.04.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April

      Despite the fact that most countries around the globe have been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, our life is still full of small and major events though they are now being seen in a slightly different way.

      30
