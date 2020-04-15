Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/06/1078960606_0:176:3071:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_c11a339ec0d4b47031e57f599cb222d9.jpg
Moscow has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia with 14,776 coronavirus cases registered in the capital. Overall, 24,490 cases have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak.
The Russian capital recently became empty as most citizens are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Moscow's deserted streets are now a phantasmagoric and unbelievable sight, considering the fact that there are over 12.6 million people living in the city.
On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The disease has reportedly topped 2,000,000 cases globally and the death toll has surpassed 127,000.
