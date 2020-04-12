Register
15:00 GMT12 April 2020
    Photo

    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To

    • Tokarevsky Lighthouse in Russia's Amur Bay. The Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from the bay.
    • Sambo Lighthouse on Cape Cheynavolok, the easternmost part of the Leningrad Region, Russia. The height of the lighthouse was 23 meters, the visibility of the light was 10 nautical miles.
    • The Big Tyuters Lighthouse is located in the northwestern part of the Big Tyuters Island on top of a granite hill at an altitude of 54.3 m, which is the highest point of the island. The island of Big Tyuters is located in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland south of the island of Hogland.
    • The westernmost point of Eurasia is Cape Roca in Portugal. The cape is located 40 kilometers west of Lisbon, 18 km from Sintra in the Sintra Cascais National Park. The cliff rises 140 meters above the level of the Atlantic Ocean.
    • Spanberg Lighthouse on Cape Crab, Shikotan Island, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia. The largest island of the Lesser Range of the Kuril Islands.
    • Lighthouse Tolbukhin in the Gulf of Finland. In August 2019, the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Tolbukhin lighthouse was celebrated.
    • Basargin lighthouse on the cape of the same name in Vladivostok, Russia, where the ceremony of consecration of the Orthodox worship cross is held on the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy and Life-giving Cross of the Lord.
    • North lighthouse of Hogland Island. Hogland Island, closed to public access, is located in the middle of the Gulf of Finland, 150 km west of Kotlin Island (Kronstadt).
    • A lighthouse is seen on the beach in Nazare, Portugal. The town of Nazare on the Portuguese coast has become a cult place. Lovers of tickling nerves flock here: some in attempts to ride the largest wave in the world.
    • Lighthouse and weather station on the island of Moneron. Moneron Island is one of the most beautiful and inaccessible places in Russia. This is a true paradise and a functioning reserve of almost untouched nature.
    • An island with a lighthouse in the Barents Sea beyond the Arctic Circle. Helicopter shot.
    • The lighthouse in the village of Ke Ga in Vietnam. The lighthouse in the village of Ke Ga in Vietnam. The Ke Ga lighthouse was built more than 100 years ago, on an island adjacent to the cape. Its construction lasted 2 years.
    • Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. An abandoned prison is located on the island, where the oldest active lighthouse is located on the West Coast of the US.
    • Lighthouse on Ivanovsky Island at the entrance to the Petrozavodsk Bay of Lake Onega, Russia.
    • Lighthouse on the island of Greenland. According to workers visiting the lighthouse, it’s hard to imagine a more secluded place than this stone cliff.
    • View of the pier and the lighthouse from the Genoese fortress in Tabarka. The Genoese fortress on the shores of the Tunisian city of Tabarka was erected in the 16th century. At that time, this area was still on the island part.
    • View of the castle of Ife in France. If Castle is a fortress located on the smallest island in the Frioul archipelago situated in the Mediterranean Sea about 1.5 kilometres offshore in southeastern France.
    • Tokarevsky lighthouse in Vladivostok was built in 1876. Its height is 11.9 meters, light spreads over a distance of more than 19 kilometers.
    The Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from the bay.
    The COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the world, and it would seem that there is no longer any place that the coronavirus has not reached, but there are still some hidden spots left.

    Lighthouses are impressive structures and many travellers seek them out - even if many of them are abandoned. 

    The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has exceeded 1.6 million, according to the World Health Organisation, and many people would like to hide in such remote places.

    A month ago, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

