https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/60/1078916061_0:338:3038:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_34c5064589d0df7ec01fd4c2a004a67a.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202004111078917359-a-hundred-days-of-coronavirus-pandemic-that-changed-the-world/
For more than 3 months the coronavirus outbreak has travelled around the globe. It has already been detected in 156 countries, thousands get sick every day, hundreds die, and the end of the pandemic is not yet visible.
The outbreak of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic on 11 March by the World Health Organisation, erupted in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and caused 81,700 Chinese citizens to become infected, with over 3,300 related deaths, according to the National Health Commission.
The virus began to spread rapidly around the world. The number of coronavirus cases registered globally reached 1,610,909 with 99,690 deaths according to the World Health Organization.
All comments
Show new comments (0)