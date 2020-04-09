Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China

Wuhan, a city in China's Hubei province, made headlines in December and January when it became the epicentre of mysterious pneumonia-like disease which was identified as the new coronavirus. Within fewer than 100 days, the virus has drastically spread across the globe, becoming a pandemic that has infected more than 1 mln people.

The city of Wuhan is gradually returning to its normal pace of life after the Chinese authorities lifted the lockdown and resumed traffic to and out of the city. The move comes just a day after the nation reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time since January.

Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, had been on lockdown since 23 January.

China currently has 82,883 coronavirus cases, the sixth highest number globally. The country has reported 3,339 deaths and 77,678 recoveries, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 9 April, 1:03 pm.

