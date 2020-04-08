Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the advent of Easter, it has become a time of feasting and many traditional games. Over time customs developed, such as egg rolling, egg tapping, and egg decorating.

This year's Easter will be very different from what people all over the world are used to. Citizens are encouraged to stay at home and maintain a safe distance of at least 1.5 metres from others. Church services will be televised and streamed online.

Nevertheless, people have started celebrating the Easter season amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, buying pastries and chocolate eggs, or making treats themselves.

Many confectionery and bakeries have even been inspired by the pictures of COVID-19, making chocolate eggs in the form of the virus.