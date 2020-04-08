Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

This year's Easter will be very different from what people all over the world are used to. Citizens are encouraged to stay at home and maintain a safe distance of at least 1.5 metres from others. Church services will be televised and streamed online.
Nevertheless, people have started celebrating the Easter season amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, buying pastries and chocolate eggs, or making treats themselves.
Many confectionery and bakeries have even been inspired by the pictures of COVID-19, making chocolate eggs in the form of the virus.
