COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1.17 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 65,000 related fatalities, according to a WHO report.

Scientists at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland have published photos of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

To prevent the spread of the disease, multiple European countries have declared emergencies and introduced curfews, significantly slowing down economic activity, which is also resulting in lower levels of air pollution.

In the meantime, scientists across the globe are working on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which continues to kill thousands of people daily.