Untouched Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the World

Blooming cherry blossoms show that the spring has arrived, carrying with it warm and sunny days. Some parts of the world saw the blooming cherry blossoms earlier than expected. In the US the peak of the bloom took place on 20 March, the earliest since 2012.

The beauty of blooming cherry blossoms is used annually to organise different events, while bystanders don't hesitate to waste a minute or two to enjoy the magnificent views of the trees.

This year's blooming festival has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic that locked people in self-isolation, shut places of public interest and cancelled events.