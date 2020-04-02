Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed

Despite being geographically located between China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and South Korea, which has struggled with COVID-19, North Korea has been adamantly silent on the situation in the county and remains one of the very few Asian nations not to have reported a single case.

North Korea reports that it is going on about its life as the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the world, claiming that they have not registered any coronavirus case in their country. The already-sheltered state was among the first to close its borders to prevent the spread of the disease.

Apparently it's not the only country where COVID-19 has failed to make headlines: Reporters Without Borders reproached Turkmenistan for playing down the pandemic, leading many news sources to falsely report that it had banned the word 'coronavirus'.

The DPRK's health ministry claimed that these measures, coupled with thorough disinfection, are the reason for their self-reported success in withstanding the virus.

To have a peek at what life is like in a nation which hermetically sealed its borders long before coronavirus was ever an issue, check out our photo gallery.