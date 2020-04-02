Register
14:15 GMT02 April 2020
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed

    • A South Korean grandfather and his grandson wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus use binoculars to view their northern neighbours at Imjingak in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Tuesday, 31 March 2020.
    • Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    • A health worker takes the temperature of a woman amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus at an entrance of the Pyongchon District People's Hospital in Pyongyang on 1 April 2020.
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes the firing of suspected missiles in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 March 2020.
    • A missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 March 2020.
    • People wear face mask amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, 1 April 2020.
    • Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected, Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    • Workers of the Ryongaksan Soap Factory make disinfectant in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, 19 March 2020. North Korea has been engaged in an intense campaign to guard against COVID-19, though it hasn’t officially reported any cases of infection.
    • A news broadcast shows coverage relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus on a giant television screen near the central railway station in Pyongyang on 1 April 2020.
    • A nurse explains details about the COVID 19 and ways to prevent contracting it at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital Wednesday, 1 April 2020, Pyongyang, North Korea.
    • Workers of the Ryongaksan Soap Factory make disinfectants in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, 19 March 2020. North Korea has been engaged in an intense campaign to guard against COVID-19, though it hasn’t officially reported any cases of infection.
    • A doctor disseminates information about the COVID-19 coronavirus to people in a waiting room at the Pyongchon District People's Hospital in Pyongyang on 1 April 2020.
    A South Korean grandfather and his grandson wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus use binoculars to view their northern neighbours at Imjingak in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Tuesday, 31 March 2020.
    Despite being geographically located between China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and South Korea, which has struggled with COVID-19, North Korea has been adamantly silent on the situation in the county and remains one of the very few Asian nations not to have reported a single case.

    North Korea reports that it is going on about its life as the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the world, claiming that they have not registered any coronavirus case in their country. The already-sheltered state was among the first to close its borders to prevent the spread of the disease.

    Apparently it's not the only country where COVID-19 has failed to make headlines: Reporters Without Borders reproached Turkmenistan for playing down the pandemic, leading many news sources to falsely report that it had banned the word 'coronavirus'.

    The DPRK's health ministry claimed that these measures, coupled with thorough disinfection, are the reason for their self-reported success in withstanding the virus.

    To have a peek at what life is like in a nation which hermetically sealed its borders long before coronavirus was ever an issue, check out our photo gallery.

     

    coronavirus, COVID-19, North Korea
    • French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
      Last update: 10:28 GMT 01.04.2020
      10:28 GMT 01.04.2020

      All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks

      When it comes to politicians, we often say that they wear masks to win the support of potential voters and hide their true selves. But now, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we all have to wear masks - literally - and world leaders are no exception.

    • Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
      Last update: 12:00 GMT 31.03.2020
      12:00 GMT 31.03.2020

      Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020

      Sputnik has gathered pictures of the most important and colourful events of March 2020 in the following photo gallery.

    • Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
      Last update: 12:33 GMT 30.03.2020
      12:33 GMT 30.03.2020

      Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference

      The hosts of the conference, organised by the newspaper AiF, included prominent Russian animal tamers, vets, and even the Hermitage museum's resident oracle cat Achilles, known for predicting the outcome of sporting competitions.

    • Last update: 16:17 GMT 29.03.2020
      16:17 GMT 29.03.2020

      Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide

      Earth Hour, which started in Sydney, Australia back in 2007, has now spread around the world as a global solidarity movement with millions of people turning off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances to highlight the importance of taking measures to counter environmental challenges.

