All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks

When it comes to politicians, we often say that they wear masks to win the support of potential voters and hide their true selves. But now, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we all have to wear masks - literally - and world leaders are no exception.

Presidents, ministers and members of parliament have been wearing protective face masks in public amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in order to demonstrate to their citizens how important it is to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has exceeded 862,000, with more than 42,000 deaths. 178,836 people have recovered. There is almost not a single country in the world that has not been affected by this infection.

Take a look at some of the world leaders and politicians wearing face masks in Sputnik's photo gallery.