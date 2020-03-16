Fame is No Defence: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

A coronavirus pandemic is raging across the world quarantine measures being taken and celebrities and public figures may be particularly at risk.

Quarantines have been announced in many countries due to the spread of the coronavirus. Despite this the COVID-19 has infected politicians, athletes and artists.

Chelsea football club's Callum Hudson-Odoi is suffering from the disease, and the whole team has been quarantined.

Also, the coach of London football club Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has managed to contract the infection.

The vice president of Iran, Eskhak Jahangiri, suffered a mild illness and has already recovered from the disease.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also reportedly infected.

The wife of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau - Sofia caught the coronavirus in London. And Justin Trudeau is currently in quarantine with the rest of his family.