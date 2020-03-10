South Pole Journey: A Close-Up of Antarctica From the Deck of a Research Vessel

The cold, monochrome world of the South Pole hides amazing life and a host of natural wonders. Here, the eye learns to distinguish many shades of white, and the mind wonders how life can exist in such extreme climatic conditions.

Until recently, few people have visited the Earth's poles and those that can are either part of a scientific or research expedition, or in the company of filmmakers making documentaries about wildlife.

In this photo gallery you can view the South Pole from the deck of the research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky.