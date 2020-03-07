Ladies That Defined a Century: Time Magazine Unveils Alternative Covers Featuring Influential Women

The project titled “100 Women of the Year” comes ahead of International Women's Day, annually celebrated on 8 March.

Time Magazine has launched a project to select an influential woman representing each year from 1920 to 2019, making a cover for each of them in order to give them the spotlight that they were unable to receive before.

Until 1999, the magazine had printed "Man of the Year" covers, with a few exceptions, but later Time changed the title to "Person of the Year". However, for the past two decades, mostly men have been featured on the cover of the periodical.

