This Week in Pictures: 29 February - 6 March

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery shares a compilation of photos that show the most important and eye-catching events that took place across the globe over the past seven days.

The past week was marked by numerous festivals and events in different countries, including the Lathmar Holi celebration in the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a tornado in Tennessee, Paris Fashion Week in France, the Mount Merapi volcano's eruption in Indonesia, US President Donald Trump kissing the American flag after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and more.

Check out the gallery to make sure that you have not missed the most significant events in the world this past week.