Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

More than 95,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, with the vast majority of them in China, which is the epicentre of the outbreak. Over 3,200 people have died from the disease, but more than 53,000 have recovered after treatment.

Health centres are recommending that three categories of people wear face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus: people with symptoms of the disease, health care workers, and those caring for people with the virus at home. However, the recommendation hasn't stopped the rise of the latest Instagram trend.

Influencers and bloggers have published numerous posts advertising face masks. Fashion designers have also added masks to their collections, using them as accessories in their shows.