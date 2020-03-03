Sevastopol Beauty 2020 Anniversary Pageant: Crimea's Most Beautiful Ladies

The Sevastopol Beauty is an annual pageant held in the largest city of the Crimean Peninsula in late-February. This year the pageant celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The Sevastopol Beauty is one of the most longstanding events in the Sevastopol calendar.

This year's event was held on 29 February. Fourteen ladies, who competed for the title of the most beautiful girl in Sevastopol changed several outfits before the jury chose the winner - Darina Kovaleva, a member of the "Black Sea" dancing group.

Traditionally, the winners of Sevastopol Beauty go on to take part in the Queen of Crimea, Miss Russia and other beauty pageants.