Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident

After the 2011 earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Futaba had 90 percent of its buildings destroyed, and was evacuated with only 4 percent of the town left open for visitors.

If you go to Futaba in Japan, you will see astonishing views of abandoned buildings, shops with turned over shelters and tables, and rusted cars.

The town is situated within the 20 kilometres exclusion radius around the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that was almost destroyed by the 2011 earthquake, which saw the town's population evacuated.

Despite its sad past, the town has a chance to see a brighter future. The Japanese government has made efforts to clean up the town from radiation, and it has also lifted the evacuation order so that the town is on the Olympic Torch Relay route.