Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus

The ill-fated ancient Roman city of Pompeii perished in 79 AD after the infamous eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which buried the settlement under volcanic ash and left it uninhabitable.

The renowned Pompeiian villa, the House of Lovers, reopened on Tuesday after completion of its restoration.

It had been shut down for almost half a century due to severe damage caused by an earthquake in 1980.

The building, containing unique frescos and engravings, was excavated in 1933.

Two other villas, the House of the Europa Ship and House of the Orchard, were also reopened to the public.

