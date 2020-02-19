Register
14:25 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • Frescos are pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • Archaeologists work on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti,one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • Dario Franceschini, Italian Culture Minister, looks on in one of three restored domus (ancient houses) that has reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard Casa del Frutteto, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    • Archaeologists work on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    © REUTERS / Ciro De Luca
    A fresco is pictured inside the House of Orchard "Casa del Frutteto", one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107834/88/1078348892.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202002191078349575-risen-from-the-ashes-unique-villas-of-ancient-city-of-pompeii-open-for-public-after-40-year-hiatus/

    The ill-fated ancient Roman city of Pompeii perished in 79 AD after the infamous eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which buried the settlement under volcanic ash and left it uninhabitable.

    The renowned Pompeiian villa, the House of Lovers, reopened on Tuesday after completion of its restoration.

    It had been shut down for almost half a century due to severe damage caused by an earthquake in 1980.

    The building, containing unique frescos and engravings, was excavated in 1933.

    Two other villas, the House of the Europa Ship and House of the Orchard, were also reopened to the public.

    Have a peek inside the enigmatic life of the forsaken city in Sputnik's photo gallery.

    Tags:
    Pompeii, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook

    More photos

    • Last update: 18:04 GMT 18.02.2020
      18:04 GMT 18.02.2020

      Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020

      Every year, two weeks before Ash Wednesday - a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting, a magnificent carnival sweeps over the streets of Italy's Venice.

      15
    • Last update: 19:11 GMT 17.02.2020
      19:11 GMT 17.02.2020

      The Stick of Fortune or Japanese 'Naked' Festival

      Japan is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. This Asian nation can't stop surprising us, and when you think that you've seen everything, this country manages to throw in something new and astonishing.

      12
    • Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
      Last update: 14:06 GMT 16.02.2020
      14:06 GMT 16.02.2020

      The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

      The Lakme Fashion Week is jointly organised by India's top cosmetics and beauty services brand Lakme and IMG Reliance Ltd, one of the leaders in sports, fashion and entertainment marketing and management.

      18
    • A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
      Last update: 12:04 GMT 15.02.2020
      12:04 GMT 15.02.2020

      Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia

      The new coronavirus outbreak in China showing no signs of abating (the latest figures say that the infection has claimed the lives of 1,523 people in China, one person in the Philippines and another one in France), but life does not stop, even in the worst-affected regions.

      14
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse