The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

The Lakme Fashion Week is jointly organised by India's top cosmetics and beauty services brand Lakme and IMG Reliance Ltd, one of the leaders in sports, fashion and entertainment marketing and management.

Traditionally held twice a year, the Lakme Fashion Week pursues its original goal to "redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world."

Bollywood actresses and actors, as well as top international models, are interested in taking part in the event, which was first held in 1999.

Indian fashion designers together with their colleagues from around the globe create clothes that combine current trends and traditional fashions.