Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia

The new coronavirus outbreak in China showing no signs of abating (the latest figures say that the infection has claimed the lives of 1,523 people in China, one person in the Philippines and another one in France), but life does not stop, even in the worst-affected regions.

Saint Valentine's Day is a special occasion for both couples and singles all over the globe to say tender words to those they love. People buy flowers and sweets to make this a day to remember.

The latest outbreak of the new coronavirus in China does not seem to have affected people's plans for St Valentine's Day.

Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how this romantic holiday was celebrated in China, Thailand and in the Philippines.