12:57 GMT15 February 2020
    Photo

    Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia

    • A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
    • A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a woman selling balloons to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand February 13, 2020.
    • Thai students form a heart shape on Valentine's Day to show their support for China on their fight against coronavirus in a school in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok, Thailand February 14, 2020.
    • A girl arrives at a school wearing a protective face mask on Valentine's Day in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok, Thailand February 14, 2020.
    • A vendor arranges sunflowers on Valentine's Day in Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2020.
    • A couple in protective facemasks prepare to register their marriage licence on Valentine's Day in Bang Rak, the Thai capital's district of love, in Bangkok on February 14, 2020.
    • A couple wearing masks embrace in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
    • A man wearing a protective mask takes a selfie in front of hearts celebrating Valentine's Day in front of a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand February 13, 2020.
    • A couple in protective facemasks wait to register their marriage licence on Valentine's Day in Bang Rak, the Thai capital's district of love, in Bangkok on February 14, 2020.
    • An employee of a fast-food chain wears angel wings to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok on February 14, 2020.
    • Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2020.
    • A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
    • Vendors selling heart-shaped balloons wait for customers on Valentine's day at a flower market in Manila on February 14, 2020.
    • A bouquet of roses being sold with a face mask is seen at a florist on Valentine's Day, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China February 14, 2020.
    The new coronavirus outbreak in China showing no signs of abating (the latest figures say that the infection has claimed the lives of 1,523 people in China, one person in the Philippines and another one in France), but life does not stop, even in the worst-affected regions.

    Saint Valentine's Day is a special occasion for both couples and singles all over the globe to say tender words to those they love. People buy flowers and sweets to make this a day to remember. 

    The latest outbreak of the new coronavirus in China does not seem to have affected people's plans for St Valentine's Day. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how this romantic holiday was celebrated in China, Thailand and in the Philippines. 

    Tags:
    coronavirus, Philippines, Thailand, China
