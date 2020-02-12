Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week

The designing duo of Phillipe and David Blond, who launched their label back in 2008 and since then have supplied such superstars as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry with unique outfits returned this February to New York Fashion Week to present looks for Fall 2020.

The Blondes duo that uses "an eclectic mix of textiles and embroidery" to create handcrafted garments, has decided to stick to religion as the theme for their collection.

At the fashion show, the models were garbed in garments from strapless mini-dresses to pantsuits, designed with sparkles and shimmering with gold and silver.