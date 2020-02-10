Register
13:35 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    2020 Oscars in Pictures

    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for Best Picture for Parasite from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae.
    • Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot present the Best Original Score nominations performance by Eimear Noone, the first woman to conduct the orchestra at an Oscars ceremony, at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Steve Martin and Chris Rock appear on stage during the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars show in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Scarlett Johansson, left, congratulates Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Marriage Story at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Model Hailey Bieber attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on 9 February 2020.
    • Idina Menzel, centre, performs with international voice actresses that play Elsa in the movie Frozen II at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • US actor Brad Pitt accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood from US actress Regina King (L) during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in Judy in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Janelle Monae signs Sandy Powell's outfit during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Jessica Alba arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, 9 February 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.
    • In this photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi walks backstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Cynthia Erivo performs Stand Up nominated for the award for best original song from Harriet at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Model Chrissy Teigan and singer John Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills following the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Jane Fonda presents the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills following the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae performs during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (R) attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 9 February 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
    • Elton John performs (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Jared Harris and Allegra Riggio attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills following the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Joaquin Phoenix reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) with presenter Mark Ruffalo in the photo room at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Brazilian model Adriana Lima attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on 9 February 2020.
    • Hildur Guonadottir accepts the award for Best Original Score for Joker at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Sofia Vergara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on 9 February 2020.
    • Randy Newman performs I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, nominated for best original song from Toy Story 4, at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Parasite writers Han Jin-won (L) and Bong Joon-ho pose in the press room with the Oscars for Parasite during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020. Bong Joon-ho won for Best Director, Best Movie, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Screenplay for Parasite.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for Best Picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, 9 February 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae.
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107827/36/1078273663.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202002101078275282-2020-oscars-in-pictures/

    For the second year, there was no host at the ceremony. Past winners and nominees, as well as Hollywood celebrities took the stage to announce the favourites chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.  

    The winners at this year's Oscars were announced during a ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 9 February.

    Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for "Joker"great)). Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in "Judy". 

    Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won for best supporting acting for their roles in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story" respectively. 

    South Korean film "Parasite" became the first non-English language film to take home the Best Picture prize.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to enjoy the most important moments of the ceremony and have your portion of the Oscars' red carpet glamour.  

    Tags:
    Academy Awards, Oscars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse