2020 Oscars in Pictures

For the second year, there was no host at the ceremony. Past winners and nominees, as well as Hollywood celebrities took the stage to announce the favourites chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The winners at this year's Oscars were announced during a ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 9 February.

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for "Joker"great)). Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in "Judy".

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won for best supporting acting for their roles in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story" respectively.

South Korean film "Parasite" became the first non-English language film to take home the Best Picture prize.

