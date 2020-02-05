Register
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career

    • Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the match FC Barcelona - Real Madrid CF, 2017
    • Cristiano Ronaldo during the match Real Madrid and RC Deportivo La Coruna, 2016
    • Cristiano Ronaldo kisses a Japanese fan, 2015
    • Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2008 Golden Shoe ceremony in Funchal
    • Cristiano Ronaldo and his friend Georgina Rodriguez at the European MTV Awards in Seville, 2019
    • Football player Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Irina Shayk
    • Cristiano Ronaldo looks at his model printed on a 3D printer in Japan, 2015
    • Football player Cristiano Ronaldo during training
    • Football player Cristiano Ronaldo poses at Lisbon airport
    • Football player Cristiano Ronaldo during training
    • Cristiano Ronaldo
    • Wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madame Tussauds
    • Forward striker Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, 2011
    • Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 football match between Portugal and Austria in Paris, 2016
    • Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during the final soccer match
    • Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, 2018
    • Cristiano Ronaldo can act both as an attacking midfielder and as a center forward.
    • Cristiano Ronaldo with his son under a statue of himself during the opening ceremony in his hometown of Funchal, 2014.
    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the match FC Barcelona - Real Madrid CF, 2017
    Today, a famous athlete turns 35. Here are some of the most interesting pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo!

    World football legend Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his birthday today, 5th February.

    Cristiano is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team, as well as the record holder for the number of matches played. The only footballer in history to win championships in England (with Manchester United), Spain (with Real Madrid) and Italy (with Juventus).

    He also has five Golden Balls awards. But his main rival – Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has six.

    The best shots of Ronaldo are in our photogallery!

    birthday, football, Cristiano Ronaldo
