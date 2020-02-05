Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career

Today, a famous athlete turns 35. Here are some of the most interesting pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo!

World football legend Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his birthday today, 5th February.

Cristiano is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team, as well as the record holder for the number of matches played. The only footballer in history to win championships in England (with Manchester United), Spain (with Real Madrid) and Italy (with Juventus).

He also has five Golden Balls awards. But his main rival – Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has six.

The best shots of Ronaldo are in our photogallery!