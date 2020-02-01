One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR

The grand opening of the first fast food restaurant saw people wearing traditional Russian clothes while playing Slavic instruments such as accordions and treshchotkas (idiophone percussion instrument) and was widely covered by local media.
According to estimates, some 30,000 people gathered that day to take part in the beginning of a new era in Soviet gastronomic preferences. A fun fact: at the time, the McDonald's logo had a small Soviet flag placed beneath the letter “M”.
Check out this gallery to see, without exaggeration, this remarkable day at the end of the Soviet era!
