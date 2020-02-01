Register
15:56 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Capitalism: 30th Anniversary of First McDonald's in USSR

    Get short URL
    115
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Wednesday 31 January 1990, a file photo, hundreds of people lined up around the first McDonald's restaurant in the Soviet Union on Moscow's Pushkin Square on its opening day.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/88/1078198822.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202002011078199527-mcdonalds-anniversary-ussr-first/

    30 years ago, on 31 January 1990, Moscow saw the opening of the first McDonald's in the USSR. Hundreds of people, who had in the past gone to Soviet cafes and bars that served dumplings, spent hours in queue on a cold January day to taste the previously unknown Western dishes.

    The grand opening of the first fast food restaurant saw people wearing traditional Russian clothes while playing Slavic instruments such as accordions and treshchotkas (idiophone percussion instrument) and was widely covered by local media.

    According to estimates, some 30,000 people gathered that day to take part in the beginning of a new era in Soviet gastronomic preferences. A fun fact: at the time, the McDonald's logo had a small Soviet flag placed beneath the letter “M”.

    Check out this gallery to see, without exaggeration, this remarkable day at the end of the Soviet era!

    Tags:
    opening ceremony, anniversary, McDonald's, Moscow, USSR
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    • Ariana Grande, center, performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
      Last update: 21:38 GMT 31.01.2020
      21:38 GMT 31.01.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 January

      Sputnik's photo gallery invites you to reflect on the most important and eye-catching events that happened across the world in the past seven days.

      30
    • Russia Marks the 75th Anniversary of the 872-Day Nazi Siege of Leningrad
      Last update: 14:00 GMT 27.01.2020
      14:00 GMT 27.01.2020

      Russia Marks 75th Anniversary of Leningrad's 872-Day Nazi Siege

      The Siege of Leningrad, one of the more horrific chapters in World War II, began on 8 September 1941 and lasted 872 days. Anywhere between 400,000 and 1.5 million people are said to have died, mostly due to starvation.

      24
    • Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
      Last update: 11:40 GMT 26.01.2020
      11:40 GMT 26.01.2020

      Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus

      The outbreak of a new type of virus was confirmed earlier this month, and while medics are working on a vaccine against the deadly disease, China and other countries are trying their best to stop it from spreading and quarantining all the patients, affected by it.

      15
    • Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
      Last update: 11:30 GMT 25.01.2020
      11:30 GMT 25.01.2020

      Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg

      St. Petersburg, a Russian city located on the Neva River which flows out to the Baltic Sea, was previously known as Petrograd and then Leningrad. The city has been called St. Petersburg since 1991.

      15
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse