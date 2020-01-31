Register
    This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 January

    • Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a road during a Lunar New Year of the Rat public holiday in Hong Kong on January 27, 2020, as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
    • A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020.
    • Members of a cold-water swimming club in Russia's Novosibirsk
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife Sara during a meeting in Moscow on 30 January 2020
    • Former Auschwitz prisoner takes part in a commemoration event in Poland dedicated to 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation by the Soviet army
    • People carry goods salvaged from a fire that broke out in a section of the Balogun market in Lagos on January 29, 2020.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a gift from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the official opening ceremony of Turkish-German University's new campus in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020.
    • An image shows the Sun's surface at the highest resolution ever taken, shot by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), the world's largest solar telescope, on the island of Maui, Hawaii, U.S., January 29, 2020, in this image obtained January 30, 2020.
    • An IS-3 Soviet-era tank during a demonstration event in Russia's Primorsky region.
    • A couple wearing face masks kiss on an underground metro train as another passenger (R) is reflected on a platform glass door during a Lunar New Year of the Rat public holiday in Hong Kong on January 27, 2020, as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
    • Horsemen take part in a national game, Alaman Ulak, in the Kara-Suyisky district of Kyrgyzstan
    • City service workers clean snow near the Moscow State University building
    • A performer blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Binondo, Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2020.
    • Firefighters search for missing persons using a hydraulic dismantling technique, which uses water to disperse mud, after a landslide in Vila Bernadete, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on January 26, 2020.
    • Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia perform during the European Figure Skating Championship in Austria's Graz
    • A Palestinian family looks on at the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2020.
    • A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020.
    • An Iraqi protester wearing a mask runs amid clashes with security forces at an anti-government demonstration in Al-Khillani square in the capital Baghdad, on January 27, 2020.
    • Ariana Grande, center, performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    • Snowbanks in Novosibirsk
    • Dancers of the Royal Ballet of Russia perform a scene of the Swan Lake during a rehearsal at the Colon theatre in Bogota, on January 29, 2020.
    • Mourners gather near an image of Kobe Bryant shown on a large screen outside the Staples Center after the retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 26, 2020.
    • Northern lights in Russia's Murmansk region
    • People play on an installation called Impulse,, twelve glowing seesaws, located on Broadway close to Time Square on January 29, 2020 in New York City.
    • A woman washes utensils after a snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on January 29, 2020.
    • Women take part in the Miss Tatarstan-2020 beauty contest in Kazan
    • Passengers look from the window of a train as Lion-dances perform at a platform of Gambir station during Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    • Flight attendants wearing face masks on board a S7 Airlines flight which arrived from Beijing to Novosibirsk
    • Swans and ducks in a lake in Russia's Altai region
    • The Admiral Vladimirsky research vessel on its way from Montevideo to Antarctica
    Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a road during a Lunar New Year of the Rat public holiday in Hong Kong on January 27, 2020, as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
    Sputnik's photo gallery invites you to reflect on the most important and eye-catching events that happened across the world in the past seven days.

    This week has been generous in terms of landmark global events: the announcement of the Mideast peace plan by US President Donald Trump, the further spread of the new deadly Wuhan coronavirus from China to other countries, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

    Apart from this, many other events happened on the planet that are worth your attention. Check out this week's collection of photos to catch up on some of the most memorable events that you might have missed!

