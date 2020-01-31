This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 January

Sputnik's photo gallery invites you to reflect on the most important and eye-catching events that happened across the world in the past seven days.

This week has been generous in terms of landmark global events: the announcement of the Mideast peace plan by US President Donald Trump, the further spread of the new deadly Wuhan coronavirus from China to other countries, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Apart from this, many other events happened on the planet that are worth your attention. Check out this week's collection of photos to catch up on some of the most memorable events that you might have missed!