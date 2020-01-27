The Siege of Leningrad, one of the more horrific chapters in World War II, began on 8 September 1941 and lasted 872 days. Anywhere between 400,000 and 1.5 million people are said to have died, mostly due to starvation.

Russia marks the end of the Nazi’s siege of Leningrad on 27 January.

The Siege of Leningrad St. Petersburg endured from September 1941 to January 1944, when food and military supplies were delivered to the city via Lake Ladoga, the only route called the Road of Life that connected the city with the rest of Russia.

In January 1942, in the midst of an unusually cold winter, when Adolf Hitler's forces tightened their grip on the Soviet Union, the city's food rations reached an all-time low of only 125 grams (about 4-1/2 oz.) of bread per person a day. In just two months, 200,000 people died in Leningrad of cold and starvation.

The blockade was partially broken on 18 January 1943, but the city residents had to wait for one more year until its complete removal.

The Russian Baltic Fleet provided 30 per cent of aviation power for the final strike against the Nazis.