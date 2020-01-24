This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of photos of the most significant and eye-catching events that happened all over the world over the past seven days.

The past week was full of events around the world from the worrying Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China, to positive fashion and sports events to religious occasions and political developments in different countries. Some things that are worth noting include a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, the International Lingerie Fair (Salon de La Lingerie) in Paris, the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, the protests in Lebanon and more.

